Tuesday: Chilly Morning, Pleasant Afternoon

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures have cooled into the chilly 40s in many areas; 50s at the beach.
It’ll remain cool enough for a light jacket through the morning commute. Otherwise, the weather is nearly perfect out-the-door and the forecast shouldn’t delay your morning drive.
Temperatures warm into the 70s by noon; topping out in the upper 70s - to near 80° - this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Humidity remains low today!
This evening is forecast to be cool and dry. Grab a light jacket if you’re going to be out and about after 10 p.m. Overnight temperatures cool back into the 50s under a mostly clear sky.
A warming trend begins Wednesday. Afternoon temps peak in the 80s. Humidity – and temps – increase further Thursday ahead of the next chance of showers and storms Friday.
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. A strong line of storms may blow through between mid-morning and early afternoon with a risk of severe weather. A couple storms may produce gusty winds and large hail.
The forecast improves heading into Easter Weekend.
