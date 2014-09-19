Sept. 19 - Pledge of Allegiance: Savannah Christian Preparatory - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Sept. 19 - Pledge of Allegiance: Savannah Christian Preparatory School

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Connect
Friday's Pledge of Allegiance was recited by students at Savannah Christian Preparatory School in Savannah.
Powered by Frankly