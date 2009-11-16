THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 01/11/18

|
NATIONAL READING DAY
Sandfly Women Business Owner’s Coalition Supports National Reading Day at Hancock Day School
The Sandfly Women Business Owner’s Coalition will promote literacy efforts on National Reading Day, Tuesday, Jan. 23, by spending time at Hancock Day School reading to first- and second-grade students at 1 p.m.
|
|
|
RETIREMENT PLANNING TIPS
Olivetti, McCray & Withrow on Hilton Head Island, would love to talk about planning for retirement/financial resource management. Cathy has a great quote, where she says, "Death is easy - retirement is hard." She can offer some handy tips for viewers about how to plan for retirement and how to make the most of your financial resources as you age.