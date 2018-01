HIGHWAY SAFETY Steve G. Lowry LLP. 410 E. Broughton Street Savannah, GA 31401 Phone: 912.651.9967 Fax: 912.651.1276 CANDLER CLAYS Reception and Auction

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018

7 p.m.

Savannah Golf Club Charity Clay Shoot

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018

9 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m.

Forest City Gun Club For more information, to register or to donate:

Phone: 912-819-8683

Email: candlerclays@sjchs.org. JOSH REDDICK CONCERT The Fourth Annual Josh Reddick Foundation Music Festival will be held in Rincon next Saturday.

Proceeds from the event will benefit students in Effingham County. 75 Northridge St Rincon, GA 31326 Saturday, January 21, 2018 Time: 3:00 p.m. For more information contact: REDDICKFOUNDATION@GMAIL.COM Purchase Tickets by visiting: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2041603/4th-annual-josh-reddick-foundation-music-festival-with-chris-janson-rincon-freedom-park U.U. CHURCH CONCERT SERIES 311 E Harris St

Savannah, Georgia 31401 Sunday, January 21, 2018 Time: 4:00 p.m. For ages 13 and above. Purchase tickets by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sounds-spirits-this-time-the-dreams-on-me-songs-of-mercer-and-arlen-tickets-41924149259