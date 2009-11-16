THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 01/25/18

|
ANIMAL SERVICES
Chatham County Animal Services
7211 Sallie Mood Dr,
Savannah, GA 31406
Phone: (912) 652-6575
EFFINGHAM SHERIFF'S OFFICE
The County's public information officer, Gena Bilbo and Chief Deputy Richard Bush give us a county update.
130 E 1st St,
Springfield, GA 31329
Phone: (912) 754-3449
FAITH EQUESTRIAN
Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center will hold their second annual Hearts for Healing Gala.
Friday, Feb. 9, 2018
Tybee Island Wedding Chapel
1114 US-80,
Tybee Island, GA 31328
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for silent auction.
Reception starts at 7 p.m.
Purchase Tickets by visiting: https://www.faithetc.org/hearts-for-healing-gala/
Proceeds will benefit Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center's program for individuals with disabilities.
For more information contact: info@faithetc.org
Phone: (912) 728-3728
SNOW DAY
This family event that will have inflatable rides, a snowfield, and entertainment!
Saturday, January 27, 2018
Shelter Cove Community Park
39 Shelter Cove Ln,
Hilton Head Island, SC, 29928
Time: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Tickets: Adults, free. Ages 2-17, $10.
For more information visit: https://www.hiltonheadisland.org/event-calendar/details/hilton-head-snow-day-2/