THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 01/25/18

ANIMAL SERVICES Chatham County Animal Services 7211 Sallie Mood Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Phone: (912) 652-6575 EFFINGHAM SHERIFF'S OFFICE The County's public information officer, Gena Bilbo and Chief Deputy Richard Bush give us a county update. 130 E 1st St, Springfield, GA 31329 Phone: (912) 754-3449 FAITH EQUESTRIAN Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center will hold their second annual Hearts for Healing Gala. Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 Tybee Island Wedding Chapel 1114 US-80, Tybee Island, GA 31328 Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for silent auction. Reception starts at 7 p.m. Purchase Tickets by visiting: https://www.faithetc.org/hearts-for-healing-gala/ Proceeds will benefit Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center's program for individuals with disabilities. For more information contact: info@faithetc.org Phone: (912) 728-3728 SNOW DAY This family event that will have inflatable rides, a snowfield, and entertainment! Saturday, January 27, 2018 Shelter Cove Community Park 39 Shelter Cove Ln, Hilton Head Island, SC, 29928 Time: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Tickets: Adults, free. Ages 2-17, $10. For more information visit: https://www.hiltonheadisland.org/event-calendar/details/hilton-head-snow-day-2/