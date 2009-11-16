THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 02/01/18

|
MEMORIAL HEALTH GO RED CAMPAIGN
Abegail Xaing, Nurse Practitioner
The Heart & Vascular Institute at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
CRITZ TYBEE RUN FEST
FEBRUARY 2 – 3, 2018
SUSAN G. KOMEN RACE FOR THE CURE
2018 Komen Savannah Race for the Cure®
Saturday, April 21, 2018
6:00 am Packet Pickup & Registration
7:45 am Survivor Processional
8:15 am 1 mile walk start
8:30 am 5k start
Event begins at Ellis Square
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CHURCH CONCERT SERIES
Kristin King’s Ensemble Eclectic Performs “Music to Entice the Soul” on February 3, 2018
On Saturday, February 3, this local trio of harp, violin and cello will perform a one-time concert at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah. The intimate and lively showcase is open to the public, with doors opening at 6:30pm and show time at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20, available at www.uusavannah.org or at the door, for audiences ages 13 and above. Wine Reception afterward in Rahn Hall.