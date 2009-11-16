THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 02/01/18 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 02/01/18

MEMORIAL HEALTH GO RED CAMPAIGN

Abegail Xaing, Nurse Practitioner

The Heart & Vascular Institute at Memorial Health University Medical Center.

CRITZ TYBEE RUN FEST

FEBRUARY 2 – 3, 2018

SUSAN G. KOMEN RACE FOR THE CURE

2018 Komen Savannah Race for the Cure®

Saturday, April 21, 2018

6:00 am Packet Pickup & Registration

7:45 am Survivor Processional

8:15 am 1 mile walk start

8:30 am 5k start

Event begins at Ellis Square

UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CHURCH CONCERT SERIES

Kristin King’s Ensemble Eclectic Performs “Music to Entice the Soul” on February 3, 2018

On Saturday, February 3, this local trio of harp, violin and cello will perform a one-time concert at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah.  The intimate and lively showcase is open to the public, with doors opening at 6:30pm and show time at 7:00pm.  Tickets are $20, available at www.uusavannah.org or at the door, for audiences ages 13 and above. Wine Reception afterward in Rahn Hall.

