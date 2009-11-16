THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 02/15/18

|
MEMORIAL HEALTH GO RED CAMPAIGN
David Newton, M.D.
Cardiologist, Memorial Health
SUSAN G. KOMEN RACE FOR THE CURE
2018 Komen Savannah Race for the Cure®
Saturday, April 21, 2018
6:00 am Packet Pickup & Registration
7:45 am Survivor Processional
8:15 am 1 mile walk start
8:30 am 5k start
Event begins at Ellis Square
SAVANNAH MUSIC FESTIVAL
Southbound Brewing is throwing a release party for the official festival IPA Rollin' & Tumblin' Vol. 2 on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Southbound Brewing Co The band Mipso will perform and they will be giving away bombers of the limited edition Double IPA Rollin' & Stumblin', the bigger sister beer of the original Rollin' & Tumblin'.
HILTON HEAD SEAFOOD FESTIVAL
The Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival is a family-friendly culinary event held February 19-25, 2018 that combines the South’s most legendary chefs and cuisine for an unforgettable cultural week-long event. Join us on beautiful Hilton Head Island for mouth-watering meals, refreshing drinks, and endless opportunities to learn the inside secrets from some of the region’s top chefs.