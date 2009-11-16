THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 02/15/18 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

STATION 7

THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 02/15/18

MEMORIAL HEALTH GO RED CAMPAIGN

David Newton, M.D.

Cardiologist, Memorial Health

SUSAN G. KOMEN RACE FOR THE CURE

2018 Komen Savannah Race for the Cure®

Saturday, April 21, 2018

6:00 am Packet Pickup & Registration

7:45 am Survivor Processional

8:15 am 1 mile walk start

8:30 am 5k start

Event begins at Ellis Square

SAVANNAH MUSIC FESTIVAL

Southbound Brewing is throwing a release party for the official festival IPA Rollin' & Tumblin' Vol. 2 on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Southbound Brewing Co The band Mipso will perform and they will be giving away bombers of the limited edition Double IPA Rollin' & Stumblin', the bigger sister beer of the original Rollin' & Tumblin'.

HILTON HEAD SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

The Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival is a family-friendly culinary event held February 19-25, 2018 that combines the South’s most legendary chefs and cuisine for an unforgettable cultural week-long event.  Join us on beautiful Hilton Head Island for mouth-watering meals, refreshing drinks, and endless opportunities to learn the inside secrets from some of the region’s top chefs. 

