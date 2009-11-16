THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 02/22/18

|
MEMORIAL HEALTH GO RED CAMPAIGN
Risk Factors and Staying Healthy
Shelly Hudson, Clinical Manager for Cardiology
Memorial Health
HSF RACE FOR PRESERVATION
Saturday, February 24
Bull and Gaston
Forsyth Park
Savannah, GA US 31401
HSF’s 2018 Race for Preservation presented by Livingood’s Appliances and Bedding is a family friendly event and a perfect way to support your community while having fun. Historic Savannah Foundation and our race title sponsor, Livingood’s Appliances and Bedding aim to educate runners, spectators and the general public about the importance preservation by showcasing its impacts along the race route in five historic neighborhoods
EFFINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
130 W. 1st Street Extension
Springfield, GA 31329
912-754-3449
2018 UNITED WAY VOLUNTEER LUNCHEON
Gregg Schroeder, President & CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire, and Rosalie Wilson, the 2017 United Way Herschel V. Jenkins Volunteer of the Year and WTOC-TV Home Town Hero
39TH ANNUAL VOLUNTEER RECOGNITION & AWARDS LUNCHEON
This event honors extraordinary people who have generously contributed their time, talents and energies to benefit Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty county communities.