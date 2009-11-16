THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 02/22/18 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 02/22/18

THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 02/22/18

MEMORIAL HEALTH GO RED CAMPAIGN

Risk Factors and Staying Healthy                 

Shelly Hudson, Clinical Manager for Cardiology

Memorial Health

HSF RACE FOR PRESERVATION

Saturday, February 24

Bull and Gaston
Forsyth Park
Savannah, GA US 31401

HSF’s 2018 Race for Preservation presented by Livingood’s Appliances and Bedding is a family friendly event and a perfect way to support your community while having fun. Historic Savannah Foundation and our race title sponsor, Livingood’s Appliances and Bedding aim to educate runners, spectators and the general public about the importance preservation by showcasing its impacts along the race route in five historic neighborhoods

EFFINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

130 W. 1st Street Extension
Springfield, GA 31329

912-754-3449

2018 UNITED WAY VOLUNTEER LUNCHEON

Gregg Schroeder, President & CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire, and Rosalie Wilson, the 2017 United Way Herschel V. Jenkins Volunteer of the Year and WTOC-TV Home Town Hero

39TH ANNUAL VOLUNTEER RECOGNITION & AWARDS LUNCHEON 

This event honors extraordinary people who have generously contributed their time, talents and energies to benefit Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty county communities.

Copyright 2014 WTOC. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly