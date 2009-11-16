THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 03/01/18

|
KOMEN RACE FOR THE CURE SAVANNAH
2018 Komen Savannah Race for the Cure®
Saturday, April 21, 2018
6:00 am Packet Pickup & Registration
7:45 am Survivor Processional
8:15 am 1 mile walk start
8:30 am 5k start
Ellis Square
W. Congress St
Savannah, GA 31401
MILES FOR MARGARITAS 5K
Saturday, March 3rd
@ Forsyth Park
Runners will receive margaritas at the end of the race along with a race day medal, a t-shirt, and some surprise gifts! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to charity partner Coastal Pet Rescue.
U.U. CHURCH CONCERT SERIES
Sounds and Spirits Concert
Divas Are Forever: It's Complicated
Sunday, March 4th
4:00 - 6:00 pm: Sanctuary
Three of Savannah’s finest vocalists (soprano Rebecca Flaherty, contralto Jaquelyn Hamilton and soprano Jillian Pashke Durant) will join forces with pianist Dr. Michael Braz of Georgia Southern University to present a scintillating program spanning a wide time period and a generous smorgasbord of styles