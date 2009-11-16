THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 03/01/18 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 03/01/18

THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 03/01/18

KOMEN RACE FOR THE CURE SAVANNAH

2018 Komen Savannah Race for the Cure®

Saturday, April 21, 2018

6:00 am Packet Pickup & Registration

7:45 am Survivor Processional

8:15 am 1 mile walk start

8:30 am 5k start

Ellis Square

W. Congress St

Savannah, GA 31401

MILES FOR MARGARITAS 5K

Saturday, March 3rd

@ Forsyth Park

Runners will receive margaritas at the end of the race along with a race day medal, a t-shirt, and some surprise gifts! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to charity partner Coastal Pet Rescue.

U.U. CHURCH CONCERT SERIES

Sounds and Spirits Concert

Divas Are Forever: It's Complicated

Sunday, March 4th

4:00 - 6:00 pm: Sanctuary

Three of Savannah’s finest vocalists (soprano Rebecca Flaherty, contralto Jaquelyn Hamilton and soprano Jillian Pashke Durant) will join forces with pianist Dr. Michael Braz of Georgia Southern University to present a scintillating program spanning a wide time period and a generous smorgasbord of styles

Copyright 2014 WTOC. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly