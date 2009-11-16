THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 03/08/18

SPRING SPRUCE UP - SANDPIPER Get quality plumbing products -- and local ownership at Sandpiper Supply.

SAVANNAH ART ASSOCIATION

Painting demonstrations, competitions and lots of local artists will once again highlight the Plein (plan) Air "Paint Out Savannah,.'' The Savannah Art Association event now in its fifth year will be judged by well-known artist Keith Robinson. It is being held Thursday March 22 - Saturday, March 24, 2018.

LIBBIE SUMMERS

Award-winning cookbook author Libbie Summers has her own line of Sprinkles -- available in Savannah at Smith Brothers.

Libbie joins us.