THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 03/22/18 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

EFFINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Effingham County Sheriff's office joins the set of Mid-Morning Live to tell us about what's happening in Effingham.

130 E 1st St, Springfield, GA 31329

(912) 754-3449

 

SAVANNAH GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

The next wave of PGA Tour stars will compete at The Landings Deer Creek Course -- next Thursday to Sunday -- and you can watch all four days of competition for just $25. 

Tournament director Tim Iley tells you everything you need to know about the upcoming pro-am tournaments.

SOUTHERN WOMEN'S SHOW 2018

Kayla Jenkins comes gives cosmetic tips and talks about the Southern Women's Show where she and others from her cosmetic department will have booths set-up.

https://southernshows.com/wsa/ 

PARKER WALLACE - COOKING WITH PEANUTS

Parker Wallace, self-proclaimed "culinary goddess," shows Mid-Morning Live all the amazing things you can do cooking with peanuts.

Wallace will also be at the 2018 Southern Women's Show!

