THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 03/22/18

SAVANNAH GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
The next wave of PGA Tour stars will compete at The Landings Deer Creek Course -- next Thursday to Sunday -- and you can watch all four days of competition for just $25.
Tournament director Tim Iley tells you everything you need to know about the upcoming pro-am tournaments.
SOUTHERN WOMEN'S SHOW 2018
Kayla Jenkins comes gives cosmetic tips and talks about the Southern Women's Show where she and others from her cosmetic department will have booths set-up.
https://southernshows.com/wsa/
PARKER WALLACE - COOKING WITH PEANUTS
Parker Wallace, self-proclaimed "culinary goddess," shows Mid-Morning Live all the amazing things you can do cooking with peanuts.
Wallace will also be at the 2018 Southern Women's Show!