THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 05/24/18

200 Club Savannah Mile On Saturday, Savannah's shortest race is one of its most meaningful. The 13th Annual Savannah Mile presented by the Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire honors our fallen first responders, their families, and our military heroes. The one mile course down Drayton Street from the south end of Forsyth Park to Broughton Street has heats for every fitness level and age group. Our elite first responders and military runners will compete for the Full Gear * All Out Flag in the heroes heat in full gear. The family friendly Family Fun Run/Walk allows anyone to participate, including strollers, wheelchairs, and our four legged family members. The Memory Walk has the surviving family members of our fallen first responders walk the mile in remembrance of their loved ones. You can register for the race here.