THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 05/24/18

Effingham Sheriff's Office

Memorial Day is one of the busiest days for travel - on land and on water.

Sheriff McDuffie and DNR Ranger Crawford from the Effingham sheriff's office join Mid-Morning Live to give tips on what you can do this Memorial Day and this Summer to stay safe and stay alive.

200 Club Savannah Mile

On Saturday, Savannah's shortest race is one of its most meaningful. The 13th Annual Savannah Mile presented by the Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire honors our fallen first responders, their families, and our military heroes.

The one mile course down Drayton Street from the south end of Forsyth Park to Broughton Street has heats for every fitness level and age group. Our elite first responders and military runners will compete for the Full Gear * All Out Flag in the heroes heat in full gear.

The family friendly Family Fun Run/Walk allows anyone to participate, including strollers, wheelchairs, and our four legged family members. The Memory Walk has the surviving family members of our fallen first responders walk the mile in remembrance of their loved ones.

You can register for the race here.

Girl Scout's QuestFest 2018

Girl Scouts from around the country will travel to Savannah in July for four days of scavenger hunts, activities and friendship-building.

QuestFest 2018 will be one of the highlights of the year at the Girl Scouts' national headquarters. Drawing Girl Scouts from across the world, this epic event has something for every member of your group.

The aim of the event is to get girl scouts involved in the community and complete good deeds in a fun way!

Registration is open now.

