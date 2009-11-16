THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 09/28/17

KOMEN BIG WIGS
Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia Affiliate's Big Wig campaign
http://komencoastalgeorgia.org/
DRAYTON GLASS BLOWING
2424 Drayton Street, Savannah Ga 31401
http://www.facebook.com/draytonglassworks/
https://www.mkt.com/draytonglassworks
BRA PROJECT
Unveiling ceremony: Tuesday, October 3, 2017
5:00-7:00 p.m.
Pinnacle Plastic Surgery, 7 Mallett Way, Bluffton SC
RSVP: 843-815-6699
http://pinnacleplasticsurgery.com/braproject.html
LEAN ENSEMBLE THEATER
"Constellations" showing October 19-29, 2017
For tickets and more information about upcoming shows: http://www.leanensemble.org/
Copyright 2014 WTOC. All rights reserved.