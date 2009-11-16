THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 09/28/17 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

STATION 7

THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 09/28/17

KOMEN BIG WIGS

Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia Affiliate's Big Wig campaign

http://komencoastalgeorgia.org/

DRAYTON GLASS BLOWING

2424 Drayton Street, Savannah Ga 31401

http://www.facebook.com/draytonglassworks/

https://www.mkt.com/draytonglassworks

BRA PROJECT

Unveiling ceremony: Tuesday, October 3, 2017

5:00-7:00 p.m.

Pinnacle Plastic Surgery, 7 Mallett Way, Bluffton SC

RSVP: 843-815-6699

http://pinnacleplasticsurgery.com/braproject.html

LEAN ENSEMBLE THEATER

"Constellations" showing October 19-29, 2017

For tickets and more information about upcoming shows: http://www.leanensemble.org/

Copyright 2014 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly