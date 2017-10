MID-NIGHT BIKE RIDE Saturday October 21 from 7pm-11pm Historic Grayson Stadium 1401 E. Victory Dr, Savannah, Ga https://www.eventbrite.com/e/midnight-garden-ride-2017-tickets-36516915076 KOMEN BIG WIG Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia Affiliate's Big Wig campaign http://komencoastalgeorgia.org/ POOLER FALL FESTIVAL Saturday October 21 @ 2m New Pooler Stadium (behind the Y on Pooler Parkway) Admission $5 (includes 10 ride tickets) Kids under 8 are free MEG MCCARTHY Can be found on Facebook Copyright 2014 WTOC. All rights reserved.