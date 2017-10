ANIMAL SERVICES Open Monday - Sunday from 1pm-4:30pm 7211 Sallie Mood Dr KOMEN BIG WIG Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia Affiliate's Big Wig campaign http://komencoastalgeorgia.org/ BRIAN HUSKEY East End Provisions opening soon on Broughton St SAVANNAH COMEDY CONTEST Saturday November 11 at 8pm Location: Corner of Bay St & 1 Jefferson St 314-503-9005 www.savannahcomedyrevue. com Copyright 2014 WTOC. All rights reserved.