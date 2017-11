Boys and Girls Club Centennial Gala Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 Savannah International Trade Center 6:00pm-Reception 7:00pm- Dinner Tickets are $75. Tables of 10 are $750. *Please have tickets purchased by Nov. 7, 2017. For more information, visit: www.bgcsavannah.org. Community Health Fair & Open House Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 200 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA- Medical Hub at Savannah Quarters Free event Free Heart Ministry Contact Information: Wendell Hutcheson, Executive Director p: 912-530-7793 e: whutcheson54@gmail.com www.freehartliferecovery.com Teisha M. Warren, Women's Program Director p: 912-302-4282 www.freehart.net Telfair Art Fair Arty Party Friday, Nov 10, 2017 Telfair Square 7:00-9:00pm Tickets are required Telfair Art Fair Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 Sunday, Nov 12, 2017 Telfair Square Sat: 10:00-5:00pm Sun: 12:00-4:00pm For more information: www.telfair.org/event/art-fair Copyright 2014 WTOC. All rights reserved.