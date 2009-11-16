THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/9/17

Sean Evans: Opioid Frontlines Feature Friday, November 10, 2017 News at 6pm. Contact: Sean Evans sevans@wtoc.com Savannah Food and Wine Festival November 7-12th, 2017 Grand Reserve Wine Tasting Westin Savannah Harbor November 9th, 2017 $95 pp Exclusive Wine tasting event. For more information: Jan Gourley- Festival Co-Founder and Director jan@savannahfoodandwinefest.com 912.376.9294 843.812.5802 Savannah Music Festival 2018 Season Announcement and Free Concert Thursday, November 9, 2017 Doors open at 7:30pm Concert starts at 8pm North Garden Assembly Room at Ships of the Sea Museum FREE Visit savannahmusicfestival.org for more information and to purchase tickets. U.U Church Concert Savannah Baroque- Anne Acker and Ensemble Sunday, November 12th, 2017 Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah. Doors open at 3:30pm Showtime at 4:00pm. Audience ages 13 and above. Tickets are $20. Wine reception afterwards. Visit www.uusavannah.org to purchase tickets, or tickets are available at the door. Copyright 2014 WTOC. All rights reserved.