THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/9/17

Sean Evans: Opioid Frontlines Feature

Friday, November 10, 2017

News at 6pm.

Contact:

Sean Evans

sevans@wtoc.com

Savannah Food and Wine Festival

November 7-12th, 2017

Grand Reserve Wine Tasting

Westin Savannah Harbor

November 9th, 2017

$95 pp

Exclusive Wine tasting event.

For more information:

Jan Gourley- Festival Co-Founder and Director

jan@savannahfoodandwinefest.com

912.376.9294

843.812.5802

Savannah Music Festival

2018 Season Announcement and Free Concert

Thursday, November 9, 2017

Doors open at 7:30pm

Concert starts at 8pm

North Garden Assembly Room at Ships of the Sea Museum

FREE

Visit savannahmusicfestival.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

U.U Church Concert

Savannah Baroque- Anne Acker and Ensemble

Sunday, November 12th, 2017

Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah.

Doors open at 3:30pm

Showtime at 4:00pm.

Audience ages 13 and above.

Tickets are $20.

Wine reception afterwards.

Visit www.uusavannah.org to purchase tickets, or tickets are available at the door.

