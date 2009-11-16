THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/16/17 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

STATION 7

THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/16/17

 

Wright Gazaway: Contractor Scam Feature

Thursday, November 16, 2017

News at 6pm

Contact:

Wright Gazaway

wgazaway@wtoc.com

Wine and Fries: RHMC

December 7th, 2017

Wine and Fries event

Where: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire

Tickets:

$50pp

$25 for Red Shoe Society Members

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1713241282316853/

Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-fries-2017-tickets-39251919548

Oatland Island Wildlife Center

Harvest Festival and Cane Grinding

Saturday, November 18th, 2017

Festival runs from 10am-4pm

Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children

Event includes grinding sugarcane, making cane syrup, and cooking apple butter.

For more information, call 912-395-1517

Pecan and Honey Harvest

Ashbury Memorial United Methodist Church

Saturday, November 18th, 2017

10am- 4pm

Where: Historic Madison Square (Bull at Macon)

Featuring:

Harvested Georgia Pecans, Local Honey, Refreshments, Live music

For more information, visit: www.AshburyMemorial.org or call 912-233-4351

A Gracious Christmas

Thursday, December 7th, 2017

9am-1pm

First Presbyterian Church
520 Washington Avenue, Savannah GA

3 Presenters:

1. Mary Kay Andrews- best selling author

2. Martha Nesbit- local food columnist and cookbook author

3. Jane Coslick- award-winning designer and consultant

Lunch included in ticket price.

Tickets are $45. Available online on the church's website: www.savannahfpc.org

Reservations can be made by calling 912-354-7615.

Proceeds benefit Park Place Outreach

Copyright 2014 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly