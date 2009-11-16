THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/16/17

|
December 7th, 2017
Wine and Fries event
Where: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire
Tickets:
$50pp
$25 for Red Shoe Society Members
For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1713241282316853/
Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-fries-2017-tickets-39251919548
Oatland Island Wildlife Center
Harvest Festival and Cane Grinding
Saturday, November 18th, 2017
Festival runs from 10am-4pm
Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children
Event includes grinding sugarcane, making cane syrup, and cooking apple butter.
For more information, call 912-395-1517