THURSDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 12/14/17

|
Pete Lang- Lang Capital
Smart Money moves to use in 2018:
1. Prep for Tax Season
2. Reduce your tax bill
3. Set a 2018 financial plan
4. Convert to a ROTH IRA
5. Check your insurance
For more information, visit http://www.langcapital.net
GreenBriar Children's Center: Wrap Off
arvest Festival and Cane Grinding
When: Saturday, December 16th, 2017
Where: Macy's Dept. Store Court (Oglethorpe Mall)
Contest begins at 2:00pm.
Drop off your gifts and continue shopping. All proceeds benefit the GreenBriar Children's Center.
For more information, visit http://www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org/