MONDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 02/19/18

Memorial Trauma Services
In 2017, Georgia launched the nationwide “Stop the Bleed” campaign, that puts knowledge gained by first responders and our military into the hands of the public to help save lives by stopping uncontrolled bleeding in emergency situations.
For more information on these and how you can get involved in the “Stop the Bleed” campaign, please visit: www.georgiatraumafoundation.org/stopthebleed.
|
Savannah Christain Spring Musical
"Chitty Chitty Bang Bang"
February 23-25, 2018.
32 Abercorn St,
Savannah, GA 31401
Tickets are $13 and are on sale now at the SCAD Box Office at 216 East Broughton Street.
For more information on showtimes and how to purchase tickets online visit: www.scadboxoffice.com
Copyright 2014 wtoc. All rights reserved.