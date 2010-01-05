MONDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 02/26/18

ASBURY MEMORIAL SPRING PERFORMANCE
Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite"
March 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th evenings at 7:30
March 4th &11
General Admission $5
1008 E Henry St at the corner of Waters Avenue
For more information Call (912) 233-3595 ... E-mail asburymemorialtheatre@gmail.com
CHATHAM EMERGENCY SERVICES
|
Chatham Emergency Services is a community-based not for profit Fire, EMS and Security department providing emergency service to all of Chatham County.
Savannah Christain Spring Musical
Rattlesnake & Wildlife Pageant
Friday, March 9th @ 7pm
Rattlesnake Run, 1 mile, 5-K, 10-K
Saturday, March 10th @ 8am
Rattlesnake & Wildlife Festival
Saturday, March 10th 8am - 6pm
Sunday, March 11th 10am - 5pm
Admission: $7.00
Kids 5 and under free
Active Military Free
SAVANNAH REPERTORY THEATER
Savannah, GA, 1BJanuary 17, 2018– Savannah Repertory Theatre presents The Lieutenant of Inishmore,
March 1-11, 2018 at the Savannah Rep PLAYShop, 980 Industry Drive, Savannah, GA. Tickets are $25
and may be purchased by calling the Savannah Rep Box office at (706) 823-3288 or visiting
Savannahrep.org.
Copyright 2014 wtoc. All rights reserved.