MONDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 02/26/18

Savannah Christain Spring Musical

Rattlesnake & Wildlife Pageant

Friday, March 9th @ 7pm

Rattlesnake Run, 1 mile, 5-K, 10-K

Saturday, March 10th @ 8am

Rattlesnake & Wildlife Festival

Saturday, March 10th 8am - 6pm

Sunday, March 11th 10am - 5pm

Admission: $7.00

Kids 5 and under free

Active Military Free

SAVANNAH REPERTORY THEATER

Savannah, GA, 1BJanuary 17, 2018– Savannah Repertory Theatre presents The Lieutenant of Inishmore,

March 1-11, 2018 at the Savannah Rep PLAYShop, 980 Industry Drive, Savannah, GA. Tickets are $25

and may be purchased by calling the Savannah Rep Box office at (706) 823-3288 or visiting

Savannahrep.org.