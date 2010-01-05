MONDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 04/09/18

Sunspire Health is a nationwide network of addiction treatment facilities that offer:

1. personalized treatment plans for people of all walks of life

2. Guidance through recovery process

3. multiple programs and amenities that vary at the different locations across the U.S.

For more information contact:

Danielle LaPointe- Executive Director

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Call (843) 614-3879 for help at anytime.

