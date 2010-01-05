MONDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 04/16/18

Komen
Come and support Susan G. Komen in their annual Race for the Cure 5k race. Funds from the race help raise money for the breast cancer movement.
The race will be held:
Saturday, April 21, 2018
Ellis Square
W. Congress St
Savannah, GA 31401
For more info head over to the Susan G. Komen website
Savannah Children's Choir
The Savannah Children's Choir is headed to Paris France this summer! The group was selected to sing the Saturday evening mass at Notre Dame on June 9th. The choir is accepting go fund me donations for the trip at https://www.gofundme.com/scc-trip-to-sing-in-normandy-dday.
For more information head over to their website savannahchoir.org/
Martinis and Masterpieces
St. Vincent Academy will be hosting a night of music and art at their Martinis and Masterpieces event next Thursday night, April 19th. The night will include food, music, and of course martinis. You will even have the opportunity to choose from one of the selected art pieces in a drawn raffle. The event will be held at:
Knights of Columbus
3 West Liberty Street
6:00-9:00 PM
La Famiglia
Cuoco Pazzo Cucina Italiana
606 Abercorn St.
Savannah, GA
(912) 239- 6950
