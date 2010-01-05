MONDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 05/22/17 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

STATION 7

MONDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 05/22/17

TRAUMA AWARENESS MONTH

May is Trauma Awareness Month

www.memorialhealth.com

SAVANNAH CHILDREN'S THEATRE

Savannah Children’s Theatre

“Mary Poppins”

Call 912-238-9015 or go online for tickets today! www.savannahchildrenstheatre.org Adults $20 Seniors/Military/Kids $15

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On Monday it will just be myself and Truman Nash, our Michael Banks. See you soon!!!

Savannah Children’s Theatre is proud to present Disney & Cameron Mackintosh’s MARY POPPINS! This supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Everyone’s favorite nanny flies into town May 19-June 4! Fridays & Saturdays @ 8 pm Saturdays & Sundays @ 3 pm. Call 912-238-9015 or go online for tickets today! www.savannahchildrenstheatre.org Adults $20 Seniors/Military/Kids $15

LOVE, SWEAT AND TEARS

Dr. Pamela Gaudry  , Provident OBGYN

“Love, Sweat and Tears”

http://lovesweatandtearsfilm.com/

@drpameladee

drpam.com

Lovesweatandtearsfilm.com

 


 

Copyright 2014 wtoc. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly