MONDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 05/29/17

An Enchanting Gourmand Experience Overlooking Historic Savannah, Georgia four days of celebration and great times seafood preparations by culinary masters cocktails & craft creations from champion mixologists The Gourmet Seafood & Spirits Festival is a four day festival featuring some of the finest culinary experiences in the Southeast. Now in our 4th year, this annual get together, brings to Savannah a series of dazzling seafood and spirit events hosted by the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa. Overlooking the Savannah River and historic downtown Savannah, it is a venue with laid back charm and unparalleled vistas. This event is annually, the talk of the town. With chefs coming together from across the country for the Coastal Chefs Table to engaging in the "charged" atmosphere of the AquaCurean Challenge this is the must attend festival to close out the summer...all the while supporting a great cause in the Savannah Harbor Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated to the betterment of family life throughout Savannah and the neighboring region. Current AquaCurean Cocktail Challengers include Midnight Sun, 1790, Pacci, Alure, Artillery, The Original and more. Please find pictures attached from the 2016 Gourmet Seafood & Spirits Festival. I also included a couple images from Midnight Sun’s new Ice Sphere Cocktail Menu.