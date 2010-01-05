MONDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 06/04/18

An Evening for the K9s

An Evening for the K9s!

The Belle House

380 Westside Road

Statesboro, Georgia 30458

A night of fun for a good cause! You and your family can enjoy food, drinks, a raffle, door prizes and a silent auction! You'll have a chance to meet some local K9s!

$20 admission ticket comes with a raffle entry, food catered from Scratch Made Catering, drinks and entertainment from Brian Conley!

Tickets will be available at Anderson's General Store of Statesboro on May 12, 2018 till June 9th.

Want to buy a ticket? You can message us and arrange it, hit the donate button on our main page, or contact one of the following people: Jason Ryan, Jim Brackeen, Dennis Johnson, Chaddrick Parrish, Tracy Mallary (912-618-8102), Joe Lanier, James Lawson, Matt Mathews, Kirk McGlamery, Mark Guarino, Ryan Norton, Eric Dukarski, Erk McCurdy or Kyle Briley (912-687-2410).

