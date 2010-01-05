MONDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/13//17 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

TOYS FOR TOTS

Donate new, unwrapped toys to WTOC or local drop-off points.\
Toys will be collected starting December 1st until the 15th.
2017 Coordinator:
SSGT Jacody Reavis
savannahmarinesT4T@gmail.com
(912) 737-1817
Visit www.toysfortots.org to find drop-off locations near you.

SOUTHCOAST HEALTH: NATIONAL DIABETES AWARENESS MONTH

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month!

Southcoast Health, based in Savannah, has a Diabetes Management Program.

Dr. Regina Dandy is a primary care physician for Southcoast Health.

For more information, visit www.southcoast-health.com, or www.southcoast-health.com/diabeticselfmanagementtrainingsessions


WESTIN HOLIDAY BOAT PARADE AND GINGERBREAD VILLAGE COMPETITION

Gingerbread Village Competition:

Monday, Nov. 20, 2017

Judging- 11-12p

Lunch- 12-1p

Companies can still enter a gingerbread house to win $1000 for a children's charity on their behalf.

Boat Parade:

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017

5p-10pm

This year's parade features around 35-45 decorated crafts on the Savannah River.

Annual event is sponsored by Savannah Harbor Foundation, and is free to the public.

For questions, contact: emily.brazeale@starwoodhotels.com or visit www.westinsavannah.com/BoatParade

AMERICAN AIR AND WATER

Working on smart innovations and solutions that allow them to provide the "Future of Lighting", and the "Future of Food, Farming and Food Processing".

Dr. Paul M. Long, MD, is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC.

For more information, visit www.americanairandwater.com

SAVANNAH TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Historic Preservation Instructor- Benjamin Curran

HP Student Mae Bowley and Drafting student Avery Hart cooperated on joint program to construct and build a "Low Country Lounger". Made of materials typically scrapped.

For more information concerning the programs offered, visit www.savannahtech.edu

