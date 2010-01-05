MONDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/13//17

Working on smart innovations and solutions that allow them to provide the "Future of Lighting", and the "Future of Food, Farming and Food Processing".

Dr. Paul M. Long, MD, is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC.

For more information, visit www.americanairandwater.com

SAVANNAH TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Historic Preservation Instructor- Benjamin Curran

HP Student Mae Bowley and Drafting student Avery Hart cooperated on joint program to construct and build a "Low Country Lounger". Made of materials typically scrapped.

For more information concerning the programs offered, visit www.savannahtech.edu