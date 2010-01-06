TUESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 05/16/17

Humane Society for Greater Savannah

www.humanesocietysav.org

Jun 19 – 9am to noon

Pick of the Litter Thrift Shop at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah will hold its popular quarterly book sale in the shelter parking lot at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive. All “parking lot” books, DVDs and CDs will be just 25¢! And any bag of VHS tapes will be $1.

Don’t forget to visit the rest of the thrift shop because, as an added bonus for our bargain hunters, the Thrift Shop will offer additional sales. Come early for the best selection!

All proceeds from book and thrift s...hop sales benefit the Humane Society for Greater Savannah and the pets in our care.

Questions? Give us a call at 912-354-9515 x 115