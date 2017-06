LEAN ENSEMBLE Lean Ensemble Theater Hilton Head Island 843.715.6676 www.leanensemble.org EDGAR'S PROOF AND PROVISION Edgar's Proof & Provision Located at the corner of Drayton and Liberty Streets proofsavannah.com or call (912) 443-2000 more information. CENTER FOR SUSTAINABLE COAST Center for a Sustainable Coast 20th Anniversary Gala June 17 $20 with dinner 912-506-5088 or email at susdev@gate.net HUMANE SOCIETY Humane Society for Greater Savannah 912-354-9515 www.humanesocietysav.org \