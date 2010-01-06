TUESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 09/26/17

LOW COUNTRY ANNIE OAKLEYS
The Low Country Annie Oakleys Charity Clays benefits the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children's Hospital of Savannah.
All proceeds benefit the Kid's Only Campaign.
When: Friday, Saturday 29 2 p.m.
Where: Forest City Gun Club, 9203 Ferguson Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406
|PHILHARMONIC
Picnic In The Park 2017 -- "Lights, Camera, Music!"
Sunday, October 8
Forsyth Park
3 p.m.
FREE
|SAVANNAH COMEDY REVUE
GALLAGHER
Saturday, October 14th
8 p.m.
Admission $25
VIP $35
Corner of Bay Street and Jefferson Street
HUMANE SOCIETY