TUESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 10/24/17

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEMORIAL HEALTH GO PINK! CAMPAIGN
Memorial's GO PINK! Campain is designed to raise awareness to the importance of earl detection and signs and symptoms of breast cancer.
Genetic Counselor, Zoe Siegel
TELFAIR WILLIAM JAY SOCIETY MASQUERADE
Tickets are available for purchase below or by calling 912.790.8807.
Early Bird Tickets by October 26
Members $65 / non-members $85
At the Door Tickets
Members $85 / non-members $100
Patron Tickets $125
Patrons enjoy unlimited drinks with their purchase and receive recognition on the event’s website
HUMANE SOCIETY