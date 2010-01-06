TUESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/28/17

GREENBRIAR GIFT WRAPPING CENTER
2017 Gift Wrap Center
At Oglethorpe Mall
December 1-25
http://www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org/
HARKLEROAD DIAMONDS & FINE JEWELRY
Annual Holiday Open House
November 30
http://www.harkleroaddiamonds.com/
(912) 354-3671
COLLECTIVE FACE THEATRE ENSEMBLE
The Collective Face Theatre Ensemble presents:
Mary Chase's 1945 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy HARVEY
Opens Friday, December 1st, 2017
Online ticketing is now available via Brown Paper Tickets for HARVEY
Tickets may also be reserved by calling The Collective Face Theatre Ensemble at 912-232-0018.
HUMANE SOCIETY FOR GREATER SAVANNAH
Humane Society: (912) 354-9515
Pet Fix Savannah: (912) 354-6265
"Pick of the Litter" Thrift Shop: (912) 354-9515 x111
"Pick of the Litter" Donation Pick-up: (912) 354-9515 x115
For more information: https://www.humanesocietysav.org/