TUESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 1/16/18

MEDIATION CENTER

The Mediation Center and its student mediators serves half a dozen counties in the Coastal Empire. The Center is hosting its Inaugural Velvet Gala featuring Ricardo Ochoa and his Gypsy Jazz Quartet.

January 18, 2018.

The event starts: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Cohen's Retreat,

5715 Skidway Road

Savannah, Ga 31406

Tickets: $45

Tickets can be purchase by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/velvet-gala-tickets-39360708940

For more information about this event: https://mediationsavannah.com/

MOUNTAINFILM

Mountainfilm returns to Savannah with more than 30 films over a three-day period -- including the Academy Award nominated "Take Every Wave'' about surfer Laird Hamilton.

MountainFilm on tour starts January 18-20th, 2018.

216 E Broughton St,

Savannah, GA 31401

Tickets: $15

Tickets can be purchased by visiting: https://tickets.savannahboxoffice.com/default.asp?search=mountainfilm

SAVANNAH INFLUENCERS

The Savannah Influencers is a group of women who try to positively impact the Savannah community through volunteer fundraising and awareness initiatives.The Influencers are holding an event to benefit the Safe Shelter Center for Domestic Violence Services.

January 18,2018.

6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Georgia State Railroad Museum

655 Louisville Rd.

Savannah, Ga 31401

Tickets can be purchased by visiting: https://www.savannahinfluencers.com/

HUMANE SOCIETY FOR GREATER SAVANNAH

Humane Society: (912) 354-9515

Pet Fix Savannah: (912) 354-6265

"Pick of the Litter" Thrift Shop: (912) 354-9515 x111

"Pick of the Litter" Donation Pick-up: (912) 354-9515 x115

For more information: https://www.humanesocietysav.org/