TUESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 1/16/18

MEDIATION CENTER
The Mediation Center and its student mediators serves half a dozen counties in the Coastal Empire. The Center is hosting its Inaugural Velvet Gala featuring Ricardo Ochoa and his Gypsy Jazz Quartet.
January 18, 2018.
The event starts: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Cohen's Retreat,
5715 Skidway Road
Savannah, Ga 31406
Tickets: $45
Tickets can be purchase by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/velvet-gala-tickets-39360708940
For more information about this event: https://mediationsavannah.com/
MOUNTAINFILM
Mountainfilm returns to Savannah with more than 30 films over a three-day period -- including the Academy Award nominated "Take Every Wave'' about surfer Laird Hamilton.
MountainFilm on tour starts January 18-20th, 2018.
216 E Broughton St,
Savannah, GA 31401
Tickets: $15
Tickets can be purchased by visiting: https://tickets.savannahboxoffice.com/default.asp?search=mountainfilm
SAVANNAH INFLUENCERS
The Savannah Influencers is a group of women who try to positively impact the Savannah community through volunteer fundraising and awareness initiatives.The Influencers are holding an event to benefit the Safe Shelter Center for Domestic Violence Services.
January 18,2018.
6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
Georgia State Railroad Museum
655 Louisville Rd.
Savannah, Ga 31401
Tickets can be purchased by visiting: https://www.savannahinfluencers.com/
HUMANE SOCIETY FOR GREATER SAVANNAH
Humane Society: (912) 354-9515
Pet Fix Savannah: (912) 354-6265
"Pick of the Litter" Thrift Shop: (912) 354-9515 x111
"Pick of the Litter" Donation Pick-up: (912) 354-9515 x115
For more information: https://www.humanesocietysav.org/