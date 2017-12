TOYS FOR TOTS

The WTOC Toys for Tots campaign continues until Friday, December 15th.

SOUTHCOAST HEALTH

Dr. Wasil Khan

Internal medicine - allergy & immunology

1236 Eisenhower Dr., Bulding 2, Savannah, Georgia, 31406

(912) 527-5335

HUMANE SOCIETY FOR GREATER SAVANNAH

Humane Society: (912) 354-9515

Pet Fix Savannah: (912) 354-6265

"Pick of the Litter" Thrift Shop: (912) 354-9515 x111

"Pick of the Litter" Donation Pick-up: (912) 354-9515 x115

For more information: https://www.humanesocietysav.org/