TUESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 1/2/18

EVANS COUNTY MLK OBSERVANCE COMMITTEE
MLK Banquet
January 6, 2018
Starts: 6:00 p.m.
Evans County Committee Center
MLK Parade
January 15, 2018
Starts: 3:00 p.m.
MLK Street
For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce, (912) 739-1391.
HUMANE SOCIETY FOR GREATER SAVANNAH
Humane Society: (912) 354-9515
Pet Fix Savannah: (912) 354-6265
"Pick of the Litter" Thrift Shop: (912) 354-9515 x111
"Pick of the Litter" Donation Pick-up: (912) 354-9515 x115
For more information: https://www.humanesocietysav.org/