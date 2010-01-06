TUESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 1/2/18

EVANS COUNTY MLK OBSERVANCE COMMITTEE

MLK Banquet

January 6, 2018

Starts: 6:00 p.m.

Evans County Committee Center

MLK Parade

January 15, 2018

Starts: 3:00 p.m.

MLK Street

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce, (912) 739-1391.

HUMANE SOCIETY FOR GREATER SAVANNAH

Humane Society: (912) 354-9515

Pet Fix Savannah: (912) 354-6265

"Pick of the Litter" Thrift Shop: (912) 354-9515 x111

"Pick of the Litter" Donation Pick-up: (912) 354-9515 x115

For more information: https://www.humanesocietysav.org/