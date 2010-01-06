TUESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 12/5/17

SAVANNAH TECH
Chef Jean Vendeville, department head of the Culinary Institute at Savannah Technical College was honored at 14th annual Opportunity Award Gala, for his leadership and commitment to improving the quality of life in Savannah.
COMMUNITY TAI CHI
Jan Ogle
Trainer and Co-owner
Meets every second Sunday of every month at the Custom Fit Center in downtown Savannah
101 W Park Ave, Savannah, GA 31401
(912)-441-4891
HUMANE SOCIETY FOR GREATER SAVANNAH
Humane Society: (912) 354-9515
Pet Fix Savannah: (912) 354-6265
"Pick of the Litter" Thrift Shop: (912) 354-9515 x111
"Pick of the Litter" Donation Pick-up: (912) 354-9515 x115
For more information: https://www.humanesocietysav.org/