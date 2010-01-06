TUESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 12/5/17

SAVANNAH TECH

Chef Jean Vendeville, department head of the Culinary Institute at Savannah Technical College was honored at 14th annual Opportunity Award Gala, for his leadership and commitment to improving the quality of life in Savannah.

COMMUNITY TAI CHI

Jan Ogle

Trainer and Co-owner

Meets every second Sunday of every month at the Custom Fit Center in downtown Savannah

101 W Park Ave, Savannah, GA 31401

(912)-441-4891

HUMANE SOCIETY FOR GREATER SAVANNAH

Humane Society: (912) 354-9515

Pet Fix Savannah: (912) 354-6265

"Pick of the Litter" Thrift Shop: (912) 354-9515 x111

"Pick of the Litter" Donation Pick-up: (912) 354-9515 x115

For more information: https://www.humanesocietysav.org/