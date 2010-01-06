TUESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 1/30/18

SCCPS MOBILE HEALTH SCREENINGS
Savannah-Chatham Public Schools will showcase a new school based partnership that will bring the mobile services of the Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care providers directly to SCCPSS families.
MLK 50TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
50th Anniversary Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Tribute
Sunday, February 4, 2018, 3:00PM at St. John Baptist Church.
SAVANNAH THEATER
This tribute to the legendary country singer is based on the true story of Patsy’s friendship with a housewife and fanatic fan from Houston, Texas who she met in a honky tonk in 1961. Full of down home country humor, raw emotion, and audience participation, this 2-hour production includes 27 of Patsy’s unforgettable hit songs!
HUMANE SOCIETY FOR GREATER SAVANNAH
Humane Society: (912) 354-9515
Pet Fix Savannah: (912) 354-6265
"Pick of the Litter" Thrift Shop: (912) 354-9515 x111
"Pick of the Litter" Donation Pick-up: (912) 354-9515 x115
For more information: https://www.humanesocietysav.org/