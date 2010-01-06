TUESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 2/13/18

FABULOUS EQUINOX ORCHESTRA

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra Live at The Mansion on Forsyth Park!

6:30 PM - 9:30PM

The Mansion On Forsyth Park - Savannah, GA

phone: 912-547-3196

email: equinoxjazz@gmail.com

For more information visit: http://equinoxorchestra.com/

SPRINGTIME MADE IN THE SOUTH

16th Annual "Springtime Made in the South"

Sav. International Trade & Conv. Ctr.

Savannah, GA

February 16-18, 2018

For more information:

Cathy Sizer

912-547-2855

c.cizer@gmail.com

SAVANNAH GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

March 29th – April 1st, 2018

For General Tournament Questions Call Tim Iley at: (912) 527-6041

For for information visit: http://www.savannahgolfchampionship.com/tournament-events/

HUMANE SOCIETY FOR GREATER SAVANNAH

Humane Society: (912) 354-9515

Pet Fix Savannah: (912) 354-6265

"Pick of the Litter" Thrift Shop: (912) 354-9515 x111

"Pick of the Litter" Donation Pick-up: (912) 354-9515 x115

For more information: https://www.humanesocietysav.org/