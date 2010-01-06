TUESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 2/27/18

GREENBRIAR ANNUAL MEETING

Greenbriar Children’s Center will join for lunch and fellowship as they celebrate the nonprofit organization’s tremendous accomplishments over the past year. During this event Greenbriar will present awards to their volunteers of the year, and the community partner and media partner of the year. Pastor Ben Martin of Wesley Monumental will present the installation of officers.

12 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1008 May St.

CAMP MOON RIVER

Camp Moon River, a new full-day, traditional-style day camp at Savannah Country Day School, is now accepting registration for Summer 2018. The camp runs from May 29 through August 3 and is open to all area students from rising kindergarten through rising eighth grade. A half-day Pre-K Camp Moon River option is also available for rising pre-kindergarteners who are 4-years old.

For more information contact:

Allison Hersh

Capricorn Communications

912.441.1285

allison@capricorncomm.com

PHILHARMONIC FASHION SHOW

Friday, March 2, 2018

The DeSoto Savannah - Oglethorpe Ballroom and Foyer

6:30 PM Doors Open

6:30 PM-7:30 PM Buffet Station and Open Bar

7:45 PM Fashion Show

Ticket Price $125 general admission (no reserved seating except for Patrons and Sponsors)

HUMANE SOCIETY FOR GREATER SAVANNAH

Humane Society: (912) 354-9515

Pet Fix Savannah: (912) 354-6265

"Pick of the Litter" Thrift Shop: (912) 354-9515 x111

"Pick of the Litter" Donation Pick-up: (912) 354-9515 x115

For more information: https://www.humanesocietysav.org/