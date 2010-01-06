TUESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 3/20/18

Women's Show- Firefighter Fashion Show
Firefighter Fashion Show benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire.
Both shows will take place at the Fashion & Entertainment Stage.
1 International Dr,
Savannah, GA 31421
Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m.
Porsche Club of Beaufort
The Coastal Empire Region (CER) of the Porsche Club of America includes Hilton Head Island, metro Savannah and surrounding counties.
CERPCA is an active car club offering various activities that includes: drive and dine socials, tech sessions, rallies, overnight tours, car shows, and monthly meetings.
Savannah Cars & Coffee
APRIL 7, 2018
7:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kevin Fream- Identity Theft
Kevin Fream is #1 Best-Selling author of Streamlining Technology and featured
cybersecurity speaker at Harvard and Nasdaq.
For more information you can contact or visit:
Kevin Fream (918) 645-4741
HUMANE SOCIETY FOR GREATER SAVANNAH
Humane Society: (912) 354-9515
Pet Fix Savannah: (912) 354-6265
"Pick of the Litter" Thrift Shop: (912) 354-9515 x111
"Pick of the Litter" Donation Pick-up: (912) 354-9515 x115
For more information: https://www.humanesocietysav.org/