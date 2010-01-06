TUESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 3/06/18

CALLEN TOMPKINS REGIONAL CENTER

The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club has served as a place for youth in Savannah to grow, learn, and play. The club has branched out and is reaching children in West Savannah at the Callen Tompkins Regional Center.

2333 Ogeechee Road

Savannah, GA 31415

Every Monday through Friday 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm* until the end of the school year.

For more information contact:

David Pena, Unit Director

Phone: (912) 651-6789

For more information: www.bgcsavannah.org

Bravo Piano

Previous prize winners of the Piano Competiton and renowned artists from several genres will participate in a festival from "Bach to Brubeck."

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa

2 Grasslawn Dr., Hilton Head Island, SC, 29926

March 8th-12th, 2018.

You can buy tickets by visiting: http://www.hhipc.org/2018-festival-tickets/

For more information: http://www.hhipc.org/

HUMANE SOCIETY FOR GREATER SAVANNAH

Humane Society: (912) 354-9515

Pet Fix Savannah: (912) 354-6265

"Pick of the Litter" Thrift Shop: (912) 354-9515 x111

"Pick of the Litter" Donation Pick-up: (912) 354-9515 x115

For more information: https://www.humanesocietysav.org/