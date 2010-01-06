TUESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 6/12/18

Memorial Health Survivor Month

June is Survivor Month at Memorial Health. Joining us to discuss how Memorial celebrates survivorship with cancer patients is Jennifer Davis, Oncology Survivor Coordinator for the Anderson Cancer Institute. For more information please visit their website.

Chatham Orthopaedics

Millions of individuals suffer from back pain each year. If you happen to be one of those individuals, Dr. Raphael Roybal joins Mid Morning Live to discuss his next presentation in the Chatham Orthopaedics Community Seminar Series: "Back Pain Common Causes." If you are interested in this seminar or the cutting-edge treatment options, please visit their website or visit them at:

4425 Paulesen St

Savannah GA 31405

(912) 355 6615

JCB Mudfest

A five-mile or five-kilometer muddy obstacle course is returning to Savannah this year. To discuss the new challenges and fun of the JCB Mudfest is Chris Giorgianni, JCB Vice President of government and defense, and Tammy Mixon-Calderon, Executive Director of Wesley Community Centers, the Mudfest's beneficiary. For more information on this event, visit their website or contact them at (573)-445-2664.