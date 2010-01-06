TUESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 6/19/18

Celebrate 4th of July with Fort Stewart

Come out and celebrate our troops on Independence day with Fort Stewart. It will include a day full of activities including a picnic, live concert, and of course fireworks. Fort Stewart Garrison Commander. Colonel Jason Wolter, and Command Sergeant Major, Rebecca Myers joined us to tell about the event.

More information can be found about this event at their website.

100 Black Men of Savannah Camps

100 Black Men of Savannah will be hosting two summer camps this July, a College Prep Camp and an Athletic Leadership Camp. Both camps will be open to both middle and high school students. Joining us was former president of 100 Black Men of Savannah, Dr. Zke Zimmerman, to tell all about what they will offer.

To apply online and find out more information visit their website.



Warrior Lift Campaign Auction

The American Legion Post 135 in downtown Savannah has started a campaign to make their building accessible to everyone. They are hosting an auction and fundraiser this Saturday night to help raise money to have an elevator installed. The effort is especially important for our wounded veterans who have served our country. You can see all the information about this event at their Facebook page. The event will begin at 6:00 PM and will be held at:

1108 Bull Street

Savannah, GA

"That's What Friends Are For" Author Patrick Riley

From interviewing past presidents, working on television shows with Oprah Winfrey, and even starting right here at WTOC as a teleprompter operator, Patrick Riley has done it all. But now he can add author to that list. His first book "That's What Friends Are For" recognizes all the women who have inspired him and helped him along the way.