FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 2/9/18

"Fire and Ice" - 2018 Bluffton Ball

Saturday February 17th Contact chamber of commerce for tickets (843)757-1010

Komen Race for the Cure

Saturday, April 21, 2018

6:00 am Packet Pickup & Registration

7:45 am Survivor Processional

8:15 am 1 mile walk start

8:30 am 5k star

Ellis Square

W. Congress St

Savannah, GA 31401

http://www.info-komen.org/site/TR/RacefortheCure/SAV_CoastalGeorgiaAffiliate?pg=entry&fr_id=7079

Savannah Sings 2018 Lowcountry Home and Garden Show

"Come Together" Concert

3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11

Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus's Fine Arts Auditorium

To purchase tickets which cost $15 each: visitwww.tickets.armstrong.edu or call 912-344-2801.

2018 Lowcountry Home and Garden Show

Boyce Thompson, Home Tech Guru and Special Guest of the 18th Annual Low Country Home & Garden Show

Low Country Home & Garden Show can help you get your Projects Solved! The entire Savannah International Trade and Convention Center will be completely transformed, for one weekend only, into a Home and Garden Extravaganza. From the front door to the backyard you’ll find it all at the Low Country Home & Garden Show.

Friday Feb 9th to Sunday Feb 11th