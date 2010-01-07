WEDNESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/1/17

Legal Questions Answered
Friedman & Martin, LLP
114 Barnard Street, 2A, Savannah, GA 31401
p.912-232-8500
SCAD Film Festival screening
Friday, Nov. 3, 2017
Trustees Theater
2:15 p.m.
$5.00 pp
For more information, contact Paula Fogarty:
Coastal Jazz Association
Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens
Savannah Camellia Society Show and Festival
Friday, Nov. 17, 2017
2-5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017
9-4 p.m.
Admission to the show is free with garden admission of $5.00.
Bright Lights Botanical Lights
Nov. 28, 2017
5:30 -900 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Children's Garden
For more information, visit http://www.coastalgeorgiabg.org/
|