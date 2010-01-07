WEDNESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 1/10/17

Legal Questions Answered

SAVANNAH GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Professionals return to Savannah this spring with an opportunity to see future golf stars at the Savannah Golf Championship. The tournament is operated by Tim Iley, Executive Director from PGA Tour headquarters and Web.com.The path to the PGA tour continues March 29th- April 1st, 2018.

Tickets are available at https://www.cuetoems.com/sgc_2018/Tickets.aspx

All general spectator parking is $5 and is located at Bethesda Academy.

"WHOSE STREETS?"

"Whose Streets" is an up close, cinematic journey of a movement told through the eyes of Ferguson residents including Activist,Brittany, whose presence in the documentary is both jarring and breath-taking. Savannah will be screening this very important film at The Stage on Bay on MLK Day Monday, January 15, 2018.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $20

VIP: $35

The Stage On Bay

1200 West Bay Street

Savannah, GA 31415

www.stageonbay.com