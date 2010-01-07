WEDNESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/8/17

Legal Questions Answered

Friedman & Martin, LLP 114 Barnard Street, 2A, Savannah, GA 31401 p.912-232-8500 www.savinjurylaw.com

Southern Motors Acura Grand Opening

Saturday, November 18 2017

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

102 Park of Commerce Drive on Chatham Parkway

To enter the contest for a new Acura, submit a photo of your current ride to http://savannahnow.com/SMAcuraGiveaway#/gallery/ by Monday, Nov. 13, at 11:59 p.m.

For more information on the grand opening celebration, visit www.southernmotorsacura.com.

Chatham Co. Safety and Risk Management

The county's Occupational Safety and Risk Management Department has a chair equipped to move people in such situations.

Contact: James Aberson, Chatham County's Americans With Disabilities coordinator