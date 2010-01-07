WEDNESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 1/10/18

Legal Questions Answered
CRITZ TYBEE RUNFEST
The 2018 Critz Tybee Run Fest 10th anniversary starts on Feb. 2 and ends on the 2nd.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2ND, 2018
Friday races start and finish at the Lighthouse, 30 Meddin Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328
Byrd’s Famous Cookies 1/7 Mile Kiddie Run – 6:00pm
Registration is free for all participants, but is required to receive race shirt, bib and finisher’s medal.
North Beach Bar and Grill 5K – 6:15pm
Immediately following the 5K, stick around for food and drinks
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3RD, 2018
All Saturday races start on 15th Street and finish on 16th Street.
The Collins Quarter 10K – 7:00am
Chu’s Half Marathon – 8:30am
Lighthouse Pizza 2.8 Mile Beach Run – 12:00pm
West Rehab 1 Mile – 1:00pm
Final Overall Awards Ceremony– 1:30pm
The ceremony will be held at the post race party near the finish line.
For more information visit: https://critztybeerun.com/general-info/
DANIEL DELOACH GOLF TOURNAMENT
A Charity Golf Tournament honoring Daniel, Presented by Libby & Kevin Jackson, benefiting the Daniel DeLoach Distance Learning Lab at Blessed Sacrament School – Savannah, GA and the Daniel Deloach Memorial Fund
.Bacon Park Golf Course
1 Shorty Cooper Dr
Savannah, GA 31406 United States
Date:
January 26
Time:
11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Cost:
$20 - $125
REGISTER/SPONSOR HERE: http://www.danieldeloachcharitygolf.org
