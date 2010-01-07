WEDNESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 1/10/18

Legal Questions Answered

Friedman & Martin, LLP 114 Barnard Street, 2A, Savannah, GA 31401 p.912-232-8500 www.savinjurylaw.com

CRITZ TYBEE RUNFEST

The 2018 Critz Tybee Run Fest 10th anniversary starts on Feb. 2 and ends on the 2nd.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2ND, 2018

Friday races start and finish at the Lighthouse, 30 Meddin Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328

Byrd’s Famous Cookies 1/7 Mile Kiddie Run – 6:00pm

Registration is free for all participants, but is required to receive race shirt, bib and finisher’s medal.

North Beach Bar and Grill 5K – 6:15pm

Immediately following the 5K, stick around for food and drinks

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3RD, 2018

All Saturday races start on 15th Street and finish on 16th Street.

The Collins Quarter 10K – 7:00am

Chu’s Half Marathon – 8:30am

Lighthouse Pizza 2.8 Mile Beach Run – 12:00pm

West Rehab 1 Mile – 1:00pm

Final Overall Awards Ceremony– 1:30pm

The ceremony will be held at the post race party near the finish line.



For more information visit: https://critztybeerun.com/general-info/

DANIEL DELOACH GOLF TOURNAMENT

A Charity Golf Tournament honoring Daniel, Presented by Libby & Kevin Jackson, benefiting the Daniel DeLoach Distance Learning Lab at Blessed Sacrament School – Savannah, GA and the Daniel Deloach Memorial Fund

.Bacon Park Golf Course

1 Shorty Cooper Dr

Savannah, GA 31406 United States

Date:

January 26

Time:

11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Cost:

$20 - $125

REGISTER/SPONSOR HERE: http://www.danieldeloachcharitygolf.org