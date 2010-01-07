WEDNESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 12/20/17

Legal Questions Answered

RED CROSS

The American Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia is delighted to launch its Youth Hero Award Nominations for 2018. The Red Cross Youth Hero nominations will identify local students who are intentionally giving back to their community by volunteering at school, religious organizations, various non-profits, camps and more.

Winners will be selected and announced in January and will be honored at an awards breakfast in Savannah, GA during National Volunteer week in April 2018. To nominate a Youth Hero today visit www.redcross.org/southeastgeorgia. Nominees need no affiliation with the American Red Cross. Nomination deadline is December 31, 2017. For more information contact Esther Sheppard at 912-651-5300 x349 or esther.sheppard@redcross.org.