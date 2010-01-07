WEDNESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 2/21/18

FRIEDMAN & MARTIN LLP ATTORNEYS

PAGE RIPPERS

“Page Rippers 2018,” an exhibit revolving around the works of 18 local artists and 18 local writers who were paired with 18 prompts inspired by a visit to the library. The exhibit represents the first-ever collaboration between Location Gallery and The Refinery Writing Studio and was the brainchild of Peter Roberts, director of Location Gallery, after a vacation to Maine last year.

Friday, Feb. 23

326 Bull St

SKY HOUNDZ CANINE DISC CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

February 23-25, 2018

@ Mill Creek Park in Statesboro

Handlers showcase their dogs as they jump, leap, and catch discs set to music